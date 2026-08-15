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Ta-Ha 20:95 قال فما خطبك يا سامري ٩٥

Page 318 · Juz 16

قَالَ
فَمَا
خَطۡبُكَ
يَٰسَٰمِرِيُّ
٩٥
Alors [Moïse] dit: "Quel a été ton dessein, ô Samaritain (Sâmirî) ?"
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How As-Samiri made the Calf

Musa said to As-Samiri, "What caused you to do what you did What presented such an idea to you causing you to do this" Muhammad bin Ishaq reported from Ibn `Abbas that he said, "As-Samiri was a man from the people of Bajarma, a people who worshipped cows. He still had the

How As-Samiri made the Calf

Musa said to As-Samiri, "What caused you to do what you did What presented such an idea to you causing you to do this" Muha

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