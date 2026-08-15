Ta-Ha 20:95 قال فما خطبك يا سامري ٩٥
Page 318 · Juz 16
قَالَ
فَمَا
خَطۡبُكَ
يَٰسَٰمِرِيُّ
٩٥
Alors [Moïse] dit: "Quel a été ton dessein, ô Samaritain (Sâmirî) ?"
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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