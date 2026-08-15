Ta-Ha 20:94 قال يا ابن ام لا تاخذ بلحيتي ولا براسي اني خشيت ان تقول فرقت بين بني اسراييل ولم ترقب قولي ٩٤
Page 318 · Juz 16
قَالَ
يَبۡنَؤُمَّ
لَا
تَأۡخُذۡ
بِلِحۡيَتِي
وَلَا
بِرَأۡسِيٓۖ
إِنِّي
خَشِيتُ
أَن
تَقُولَ
فَرَّقۡتَ
بَيۡنَ
بَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
وَلَمۡ
تَرۡقُبۡ
قَوۡلِي
٩٤
[Aaron] dit : "Ô fils de ma mère ! Ne me prends ni par la barbe ni par la tête. Je craignais que tu ne dises : "Tu as divisé les enfants d’Israël et tu n’as pas observé mes ordres."
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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