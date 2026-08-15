Ta-Ha 20:91 قالوا لن نبرح عليه عاكفين حتى يرجع الينا موسى ٩١
Page 318 · Juz 16
قَالُواْ
لَن
نَّبۡرَحَ
عَلَيۡهِ
عَٰكِفِينَ
حَتَّىٰ
يَرۡجِعَ
إِلَيۡنَا
مُوسَىٰ
٩١
Ils dirent : "Nous continuerons à y être attachés, jusqu’à ce que Moïse retourne vers nous."
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
Harun prohibits them from worship of Calf and the Persistence of the Children of Israel in doing so
Allah, the Exalted, informs of Harun's attempt to prohibit them from worshipping the calf and his telling them that this was only a test for them. He told them that their Lord was the Most Beneficent,…
Harun prohibits them from worship of Calf and the Persistence of the Children of Israel in doing so
Allah, the Exalted, informs of Harun's attempt to p…