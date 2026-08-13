Ta-Ha 20:71 قال امنتم له قبل ان اذن لكم انه لكبيركم الذي علمكم السحر فلاقطعن ايديكم وارجلكم من خلاف ولاصلبنكم في جذوع النخل ولتعلمن اينا اشد عذابا وابقى ٧١
Page 316 · Juz 16
قَالَ
ءَامَنتُمۡ
لَهُۥ
قَبۡلَ
أَنۡ
ءَاذَنَ
لَكُمۡۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَكَبِيرُكُمُ
ٱلَّذِي
عَلَّمَكُمُ
ٱلسِّحۡرَۖ
فَلَأُقَطِّعَنَّ
أَيۡدِيَكُمۡ
وَأَرۡجُلَكُم
مِّنۡ
خِلَٰفٖ
وَلَأُصَلِّبَنَّكُمۡ
فِي
جُذُوعِ
ٱلنَّخۡلِ
وَلَتَعۡلَمُنَّ
أَيُّنَآ
أَشَدُّ
عَذَابٗا
وَأَبۡقَىٰ
٧١
Alors Pharaon dit : "Avez-vous cru en lui avant que je ne vous y autorise ? C’est lui votre chef qui vous a enseigné la magie. Je vous ferai sûrement, couper mains et jambes opposées, et vous ferai crucifier aux troncs des palmiers, et vous saurez, avec certitude, qui de nous est plus fort en châtiment et qui est le plus durable."
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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