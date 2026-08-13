Ta-Ha 20:51 قال فما بال القرون الاولى ٥١
Page 314 · Juz 16
قَالَ
فَمَا
بَالُ
ٱلۡقُرُونِ
ٱلۡأُولَىٰ
٥١
"Qu’en est-il donc des générations anciennes ?" dit Pharaon.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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