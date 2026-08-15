Ta-Ha 20:125 قال رب لم حشرتني اعمى وقد كنت بصيرا ١٢٥
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قَالَ
رَبِّ
لِمَ
حَشَرۡتَنِيٓ
أَعۡمَىٰ
وَقَدۡ
كُنتُ
بَصِيرٗا
١٢٥
Il dira : "Seigneur ! Pourquoi m’as-Tu amené aveugle alors qu’auparavant je voyais ?"
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.
بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ
(Som…
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down…