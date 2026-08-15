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Ta-Ha 20:125 قال رب لم حشرتني اعمى وقد كنت بصيرا ١٢٥

Page 320 · Juz 16

قَالَ
رَبِّ
لِمَ
حَشَرۡتَنِيٓ
أَعۡمَىٰ
وَقَدۡ
كُنتُ
بَصِيرٗا
١٢٥
Il dira : "Seigneur ! Pourquoi m’as-Tu amené aveugle alors qu’auparavant je voyais ?"
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.

بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ

(Som

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down

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