Ta-Ha 20:117 فقلنا يا ادم ان هاذا عدو لك ولزوجك فلا يخرجنكما من الجنة فتشقى ١١٧
Page 320 · Juz 16
فَقُلۡنَا
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
إِنَّ
هَٰذَا
عَدُوّٞ
لَّكَ
وَلِزَوۡجِكَ
فَلَا
يُخۡرِجَنَّكُمَا
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِ
فَتَشۡقَىٰٓ
١١٧
Alors Nous dîmes : "Ô Adam ! Celui-là est vraiment un ennemi pour toi et ton épouse. Prenez garde qu’il vous fasse sortir du Paradis, car alors tu seras malheureux.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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