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Ta-Ha 20:113 وكذالك انزلناه قرانا عربيا وصرفنا فيه من الوعيد لعلهم يتقون او يحدث لهم ذكرا ١١٣

Page 319 · Juz 16

وَكَذَٰلِكَ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
قُرۡءَانًا
عَرَبِيّٗا
وَصَرَّفۡنَا
فِيهِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡوَعِيدِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
أَوۡ
يُحۡدِثُ
لَهُمۡ
ذِكۡرٗا
١١٣
C’est ainsi que nous l’avons fait descendre un Coran en [langue] arabe, et Nous y avons multiplié les menaces, afin qu’ils deviennent pieux ou qu’il les incite à s’exhorter ?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Qur'an was revealed so that the People would have Taqwa and reflect

After Allah, the Exalted, mentions that on the Day of Judgement both the good and the evil will be recompensed and there is no avoiding it, He then explains that the Qur'an was revealed as a bringer of glad tidings and a warner i

The Qur'an was revealed so that the People would have Taqwa and reflect

After Allah, the Exalted, mentions that on the Day of Judgement both the good a

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