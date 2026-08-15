Ta-Ha 20:113 وكذالك انزلناه قرانا عربيا وصرفنا فيه من الوعيد لعلهم يتقون او يحدث لهم ذكرا ١١٣
Page 319 · Juz 16
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
قُرۡءَانًا
عَرَبِيّٗا
وَصَرَّفۡنَا
فِيهِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡوَعِيدِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
أَوۡ
يُحۡدِثُ
لَهُمۡ
ذِكۡرٗا
١١٣
C’est ainsi que nous l’avons fait descendre un Coran en [langue] arabe, et Nous y avons multiplié les menaces, afin qu’ils deviennent pieux ou qu’il les incite à s’exhorter ?
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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