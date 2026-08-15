Ta-Ha 20:111 ۞ وعنت الوجوه للحي القيوم وقد خاب من حمل ظلما ١١١
Page 319 · Juz 16
۞ وَعَنَتِ
ٱلۡوُجُوهُ
لِلۡحَيِّ
ٱلۡقَيُّومِۖ
وَقَدۡ
خَابَ
مَنۡ
حَمَلَ
ظُلۡمٗا
١١١
Et les visages s'humilieront devant Le Vivant, Celui qui subsiste par Lui-même ( Al-Qayyûm) , et malheureux sera celui qui [se présentera devant Lui] chargé d'une iniquité. 1
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).
إِلاَّ مَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ الرَّحْمَـنُ وَرَضِىَ لَهُ قَوْلاً
(except the one for whom the Most Gracious has giv…
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercessio…