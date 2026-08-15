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Ta-Ha 20:107 لا ترى فيها عوجا ولا امتا ١٠٧

Page 319 · Juz 16

لَّا
تَرَىٰ
فِيهَا
عِوَجٗا
وَلَآ
أَمۡتٗا
١٠٧
dans laquelle tu ne verras ni tortuosité, ni dépression.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain

Allah says,

وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ

(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist

فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً

(Say: "My Lord wil

The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain

Allah says,

وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ

(And they ask you concerning the moun

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Notes placeholders