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Ta-Ha 20:104 نحن اعلم بما يقولون اذ يقول امثلهم طريقة ان لبثتم الا يوما ١٠٤

Page 319 · Juz 16

نَّحۡنُ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِمَا
يَقُولُونَ
إِذۡ
يَقُولُ
أَمۡثَلُهُمۡ
طَرِيقَةً
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَوۡمٗا
١٠٤
Nous connaissons parfaitement ce qu’ils diront lorsque l’un d’entre eux dont la conduite aura été exemplaire dira : "Vous n’êtes restés qu’un jour."
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he replied,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(It is a horn that will be blown into.) It has been related in a Hadith about the Sur, on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he repli

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