Se connecter
Se connecter
Sélectionner la langue

Ta-Ha 20:103 يتخافتون بينهم ان لبثتم الا عشرا ١٠٣

Page 319 · Juz 16

يَتَخَٰفَتُونَ
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
عَشۡرٗا
١٠٣
Ils chuchoteront entre eux: "Vous n’êtes restés là que dix [jours] !" 1
Lire la suite

Lisez le Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he replied,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(It is a horn that will be blown into.) It has been related in a Hadith about the Sur, on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he repli

Plus de Tafsirs
Notes placeholders