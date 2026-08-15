Ta-Ha 20:103 يتخافتون بينهم ان لبثتم الا عشرا ١٠٣
Page 319 · Juz 16
يَتَخَٰفَتُونَ
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
عَشۡرٗا
١٠٣
Ils chuchoteront entre eux: "Vous n’êtes restés là que dix [jours] !" 1
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection
It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he replied,
«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»
(It is a horn that will be blown into.) It has been related in a Hadith about the Sur, on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that…
The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection
It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he repli…