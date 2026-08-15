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Ta-Ha 20:102 يوم ينفخ في الصور ونحشر المجرمين يوميذ زرقا ١٠٢

Page 319 · Juz 16

يَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِۚ
وَنَحۡشُرُ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
زُرۡقٗا
١٠٢
le jour où l’on soufflera dans la Trompe, ce jour-là Nous rassemblerons les criminels tout bleus (de peur) !
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he replied,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(It is a horn that will be blown into.) It has been related in a Hadith about the Sur, on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he repli

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