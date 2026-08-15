Ta-Ha 20:101 خالدين فيه وساء لهم يوم القيامة حملا ١٠١
Page 319 · Juz 16
خَٰلِدِينَ
فِيهِۖ
وَسَآءَ
لَهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
حِمۡلٗا
١٠١
ils resteront éternellement dans cet état, et quel mauvais fardeau pour eux au Jour de la Résurrection,
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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