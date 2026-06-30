Se connecter
Se connecter
Se connecter
Sélectionner la langue
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Fatiha
1
1:1
بسم الله الرحمان الرحيم ١
بِسْمِ ٱللَّهِ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ ١
بِسۡمِ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
ٱلرَّحِيمِ
١
Au nom d’Allah, le Tout Miséricordieux, le Très Miséricordieux.
1
Tafsirs
Niveaux
Leçons
Réflexions
Réponses
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Méditer
Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Kaitlyn Elabdelaoui
Suivre
il y a 12 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:1
How would your day feel different if every time you said Bismillah, you paused long enough to truly feel that Allah’s mercy is surrounding you, carrying you into that moment?
I often struggle throughout my day to rush everything. It's almost like I'm afraid of the experience, or I just want it to be over with. Sometimes this can look like me eating too fast, taking a shower too fast, ending a conversation abruptly, and not being fully present ...
Voir plus
48
4
Jasmina Ahmed
Suivre
il y a 17 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:1
when I pause at بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ I realise that Allah is teaching me how to begin life itself. The sentence removes the ego from the start. There is no “I” in the phrase. My actions disappear behind the name of Allah. It is as if the Qur’an is teaching that the believer should not begin with the self but with the name of our Lord.
35
0
Jasmina Ahmed
Suivre
il y a 17 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:1
Growing up, so much of what I learned about the deen was about what’s ḥaraam and what’s ḥalal and so many reminders about the hellfire. It almost felt as if Allah was always waiting to punish us. The people who seemed the most “religious” often looked strict and judgemental that Islam began to feel heavy and gloomy. But reflecting on بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ slowly changed the way I see everything. If Allah Himself introduces Himse...
Voir plus
26
2
aleena qamar
Suivre
il y a 18 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:1
What I Personally feel is that if
I start every task, big or small,
with the name of Allah. Bismillah, then I would never be worrying about the outcome; rather, I'd feel content with whatever Allah has decreed for me.
25
0
Ahmad Hasan Al Burhan
Suivre
il y a 20 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:1
The linguistic miracle of the words of Allah is that a small sentence delivers so many meanings but it carries few words. The grammar structure and universality it carries are among the signs that prove that it's from Allah alone. The linguistic Beauty Of Bismillah is that it carries a universal meaning that fits in every situation and a grammatical structure that was rarely used in Arabic. The word "Bi" in Bismillah is a grammatical preposition,...
Voir plus
15
0
Halima Khatoon
Suivre
il y a 20 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:1
The very first words of the Qur’an begin with:
“In the name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful.”
When someone has mastered a skill or holds great authority, they usually introduce themselves through that strength. A doctor introduces himself as a doctor. A leader introduces himself by his position. People define themselves by what they consider their highest achievement or power.
Now reflect on this: Allah ﷻ possesses absolute ...
Voir plus
18
2
aaaa zzzz
Suivre
il y a 21 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:1
Bismillah,
I remember the times when I was distant from the Quran. I remember the times when I would persist in wretched music, twisting my heart and my limbs and causing me to associate partners in my heart with other than Allah. Then, I remember that one faithful evening where I just felt like opening up the Quran and reading it. I don't know what the impulse was or where it came from, but it was guidance from Allah. I knew I was lost inside. ...
Voir plus
18
2
Sheikh Uthman Hadi
Suivre
il y a 27 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 7:200, 1:1
'Do not curse the devil, but instead speak the name of God.'
The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) explained that when you focus on cursing the devil, you give him too much weight and space. He grows in pride knowing that he has disturbed you. Instead speak the name of God and seek refuge in him (ie. Bismillah), and the devil will shrink to the size of a fly. Evil only occupies what we let it occupy. Satan is weak and can only whisper. Evil t...
Voir plus
18
0
زینب فاطمہ
Suivre
il y a 30 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:1
Whenever you start something without Allah (SWT).. you are trying to carry it alone
It may work it may not
But the blessing the guidance the ease —its missing...
Just say Bismillah before any action
It's a small habit yet it changes everything..
Whenever I start a task no matter how big or small.When I say Bismillah
I remind myself
Now Allah "SWT" is with me —this will get done no matter how difficult it is
" BismAllah " reminds us
You a...
Voir plus
14
2
Explorez la communauté de réflexion
Ayah Suivante