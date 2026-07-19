Ayahs:
34
Lieu de la révélation:
La Mecque
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This Makkan surah asserts the superiority of the Quran’s wisdom over diversionary human tales, and exposes the attempts to distract from revelation with stories of worldly power. Its primary purpose is to prove Monotheism and the Resurrection through Allah’s signs in creation. It achieves this mainly by presenting the comprehensive moral teachings of Luqman to his son, reinforcing the belief that true guidance rests on piety, submission, and firm adherence to faith; not on inherited imitation, ancient lore, or worldly prestige.
Context of Revelation:
Era: Makkan, though various ayahs (4, 27-29) have been suggested to be Madinan.
Context: The surah was revealed in response to the Quraysh, who asked the Prophet (ﷺ) about the story of Luqman as a test. The surah also directly addresses the actions of an-Nadr ibn al-Harith, who spent money on acquiring foreign books (like Persian epics) and would recite them to Quraysh to distract them from listening to the Quran and to compete with its message.
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: "Sūrat Luqmān", named for a sage whose name circulated among the Arabs. It contains a detailed record of his wisdom and his moral instructions to his son, a subject unique to this surah.
Ayah Count: 33 (Madīnah/Makkah) or 34 (Shām/Baṣrah/Kūfah).
Surah Overview: