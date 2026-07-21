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76:18
عينا فيها تسمى سلسبيلا ١٨
عَيْنًۭا فِيهَا تُسَمَّىٰ سَلْسَبِيلًۭا ١٨
عَيۡنٗا
فِيهَا
تُسَمَّىٰ
سَلۡسَبِيلٗا
١٨
puisé là-dedans à une source qui s’appelle Salsabîl.
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76:18
عينا فيها تسمى سلسبيلا ١٨
عَيْنًۭا فِيهَا تُسَمَّىٰ سَلْسَبِيلًۭا ١٨
عَيۡنٗا
فِيهَا
تُسَمَّىٰ
سَلۡسَبِيلٗا
١٨
puisé là-dedans à une source qui s’appelle Salsabîl.
Tafsirs
Leçons
Réflexions