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Traduction
27:41
قال نكروا لها عرشها ننظر اتهتدي ام تكون من الذين لا يهتدون ٤١
قَالَ نَكِّرُوا۟ لَهَا عَرْشَهَا نَنظُرْ أَتَهْتَدِىٓ أَمْ تَكُونُ مِنَ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يَهْتَدُونَ ٤١
قَالَ
نَكِّرُواْ
لَهَا
عَرۡشَهَا
نَنظُرۡ
أَتَهۡتَدِيٓ
أَمۡ
تَكُونُ
مِنَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يَهۡتَدُونَ
٤١
Et il dit [encore] : "Rendez-lui son trône méconnaissable, nous verrons alors si elle sera guidée ou si elle est du nombre de ceux qui ne sont pas guidés."
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27:41
قال نكروا لها عرشها ننظر اتهتدي ام تكون من الذين لا يهتدون ٤١
قَالَ نَكِّرُوا۟ لَهَا عَرْشَهَا نَنظُرْ أَتَهْتَدِىٓ أَمْ تَكُونُ مِنَ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يَهْتَدُونَ ٤١
قَالَ
نَكِّرُواْ
لَهَا
عَرۡشَهَا
نَنظُرۡ
أَتَهۡتَدِيٓ
أَمۡ
تَكُونُ
مِنَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يَهۡتَدُونَ
٤١
Et il dit [encore] : "Rendez-lui son trône méconnaissable, nous verrons alors si elle sera guidée ou si elle est du nombre de ceux qui ne sont pas guidés."
Tafsirs
Leçons
Réflexions