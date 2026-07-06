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27:41
قال نكروا لها عرشها ننظر اتهتدي ام تكون من الذين لا يهتدون ٤١
قَالَ نَكِّرُوا۟ لَهَا عَرْشَهَا نَنظُرْ أَتَهْتَدِىٓ أَمْ تَكُونُ مِنَ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يَهْتَدُونَ ٤١

٤١

Et il dit [encore] : "Rendez-lui son trône méconnaissable, nous verrons alors si elle sera guidée ou si elle est du nombre de ceux qui ne sont pas guidés."
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