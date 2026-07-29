Ayahs:
5
Lieu de la révélation:
La Mecque
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This Meccan surah is a focused condemnation of the Prophet's (ﷺ) uncle, Abū Lahab, and his wife, for their relentless persecution of the Prophet (ﷺ) and Islam. Its purpose is to deliver an explicit prophecy of their ruin, refute Abū Lahab's confidence in his wealth, and assure both of them of the guaranteed punishment of the Fire.
Context of Revelation:
Era: Makkan by consensus.
Context: The surah was revealed immediately after the Prophet (ﷺ) ascended Mount Ṣafā to announce his prophetic warning to the Quraysh tribe. His uncle, Abū Lahab, publicly cursed him in response, saying, "Tabban lak (Woe to you!)."
Chronology: It is counted as the sixth surah in the order of revelation, revealed after Sūrat al-Fātiḥah and before al-Takwīr.
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: The surah is known as "Sūrat Tabbat" (Perished), "Sūrat Abī Lahab" (The Father of Flame) and "Sūrat al-Lahab" (The Flame), based on the first ayah; another famous name is "Sūrat al-Masad" (The Palm Fibre/Rope) [5].
Unique Feature: It is the only surah to condemn a specific living opponent of the Prophet (ﷺ) by name (i.e. his nickname).
Verse Count: 5 ayahs.
Surah Overview: