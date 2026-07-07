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72:9
وانا كنا نقعد منها مقاعد للسمع فمن يستمع الان يجد له شهابا رصدا ٩
وَأَنَّا كُنَّا نَقْعُدُ مِنْهَا مَقَـٰعِدَ لِلسَّمْعِ ۖ فَمَن يَسْتَمِعِ ٱلْـَٔانَ يَجِدْ لَهُۥ شِهَابًۭا رَّصَدًۭا ٩

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Nous y prenions place pour écouter. Mais quiconque prête l’oreille maintenant, trouve contre lui un bolide aux aguets.
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