Al-An'am 6:68 واذا رايت الذين يخوضون في اياتنا فاعرض عنهم حتى يخوضوا في حديث غيره واما ينسينك الشيطان فلا تقعد بعد الذكرى مع القوم الظالمين ٦٨
وَإِذَا
رَأَيۡتَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَخُوضُونَ
فِيٓ
ءَايَٰتِنَا
فَأَعۡرِضۡ
عَنۡهُمۡ
حَتَّىٰ
يَخُوضُواْ
فِي
حَدِيثٍ
غَيۡرِهِۦۚ
وَإِمَّا
يُنسِيَنَّكَ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
فَلَا
تَقۡعُدۡ
بَعۡدَ
ٱلذِّكۡرَىٰ
مَعَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٦٨
Et lorsque tu vois ceux qui pataugent dans des discussions à propos de Nos versets, éloigne-toi d’eux jusqu’à ce qu’ils entament une autre discussion. Et si le Diable (Satan) te fait oublier , alors, dès que tu te rappelles, ne reste pas avec les injustes. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion
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قَوْمُكَ
(your people) meaning, Quraysh,
وَهُوَ الْحَقُّ
(though it is the truth.) beyond which there is n…
The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion
Allah said,
وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ
(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanati…