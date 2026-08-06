Al-An'am 6:65 قل هو القادر على ان يبعث عليكم عذابا من فوقكم او من تحت ارجلكم او يلبسكم شيعا ويذيق بعضكم باس بعض انظر كيف نصرف الايات لعلهم يفقهون ٦٥
قُلۡ
هُوَ
ٱلۡقَادِرُ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَن
يَبۡعَثَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
عَذَابٗا
مِّن
فَوۡقِكُمۡ
أَوۡ
مِن
تَحۡتِ
أَرۡجُلِكُمۡ
أَوۡ
يَلۡبِسَكُمۡ
شِيَعٗا
وَيُذِيقَ
بَعۡضَكُم
بَأۡسَ
بَعۡضٍۗ
ٱنظُرۡ
كَيۡفَ
نُصَرِّفُ
ٱلۡأٓيَٰتِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَفۡقَهُونَ
٦٥
Dis : “Il est capable, Lui, de susciter contre vous, d’en haut, ou de dessous vos pieds, un châtiment, ou de vous confondre dans le sectarisme. Et Il vous fait goûter l’ardeur [au combat] les uns aux autres.” Regarde comment Nous exposons Nos signes. Peut-être comprendront-ils ? 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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