Al-An'am 6:64 قل الله ينجيكم منها ومن كل كرب ثم انتم تشركون ٦٤
قُلِ
ٱللَّهُ
يُنَجِّيكُم
مِّنۡهَا
وَمِن
كُلِّ
كَرۡبٖ
ثُمَّ
أَنتُمۡ
تُشۡرِكُونَ
٦٤
Dis : "C’est Allah qui vous en délivre ainsi que toute angoisse. Pourtant, vous Lui donnez des associés."
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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