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6:24
انظر كيف كذبوا على انفسهم وضل عنهم ما كانوا يفترون ٢٤
ٱنظُرْ كَيْفَ كَذَبُوا۟ عَلَىٰٓ أَنفُسِهِمْ ۚ وَضَلَّ عَنْهُم مَّا كَانُوا۟ يَفْتَرُونَ ٢٤

٢٤

Vois comment ils mentent à eux-mêmes ! Et comment les abandonnent (les associés) qu’ils inventaient !
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