Yusuf 12:88 فلما دخلوا عليه قالوا يا ايها العزيز مسنا واهلنا الضر وجينا ببضاعة مزجاة فاوف لنا الكيل وتصدق علينا ان الله يجزي المتصدقين ٨٨
فَلَمَّا
دَخَلُواْ
عَلَيۡهِ
قَالُواْ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
مَسَّنَا
وَأَهۡلَنَا
ٱلضُّرُّ
وَجِئۡنَا
بِبِضَٰعَةٖ
مُّزۡجَىٰةٖ
فَأَوۡفِ
لَنَا
ٱلۡكَيۡلَ
وَتَصَدَّقۡ
عَلَيۡنَآۖ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُتَصَدِّقِينَ
٨٨
Et lorsqu’ils s’introduisirent auprès de [Joseph,] ils dirent : “Ô Al 'Azîz, la famine nous a touchés nous et notre famille; et nous venons avec une marchandise sans grande valeur. Donne-nous une pleine mesure, et fais-nous la charité ! Certes, Allah récompense les charitables ! ” 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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