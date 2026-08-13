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Yusuf 12:88 فلما دخلوا عليه قالوا يا ايها العزيز مسنا واهلنا الضر وجينا ببضاعة مزجاة فاوف لنا الكيل وتصدق علينا ان الله يجزي المتصدقين ٨٨

12:88
فَلَمَّا
دَخَلُواْ
عَلَيۡهِ
قَالُواْ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
مَسَّنَا
وَأَهۡلَنَا
ٱلضُّرُّ
وَجِئۡنَا
بِبِضَٰعَةٖ
مُّزۡجَىٰةٖ
فَأَوۡفِ
لَنَا
ٱلۡكَيۡلَ
وَتَصَدَّقۡ
عَلَيۡنَآۖ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُتَصَدِّقِينَ
٨٨
Et lorsqu’ils s’introduisirent auprès de [Joseph,] ils dirent : “Ô Al 'Azîz, la famine nous a touchés nous et notre famille; et nous venons avec une marchandise sans grande valeur. Donne-nous une pleine mesure, et fais-nous la charité ! Certes, Allah récompense les charitables ! ” 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother

Allah states that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children to go back and inquire about the news of Yusuf and his brother Binyamin, in a good manner, not as spies. He encouraged them, delivered to them the good news and ordered

Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother

Allah states that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children to go back and inqu

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