Yusuf 12:87 يا بني اذهبوا فتحسسوا من يوسف واخيه ولا تياسوا من روح الله انه لا يياس من روح الله الا القوم الكافرون ٨٧
يَٰبَنِيَّ
ٱذۡهَبُواْ
فَتَحَسَّسُواْ
مِن
يُوسُفَ
وَأَخِيهِ
وَلَا
تَاْيۡـَٔسُواْ
مِن
رَّوۡحِ
ٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَا
يَاْيۡـَٔسُ
مِن
رَّوۡحِ
ٱللَّهِ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡقَوۡمُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرُونَ
٨٧
Ô mes fils ! Partez et enquérez-vous de Joseph et de son frère ! Et ne désespérez pas de la miséricorde d’Allah. Ce sont seulement les gens mécréants qui désespèrent de la miséricorde d’Allah.”
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother
Allah states that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children to go back and inquire about the news of Yusuf and his brother Binyamin, in a good manner, not as spies. He encouraged them, delivered to them the good news and ordered…
Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother
Allah states that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children to go back and inqu…