Yusuf 12:85 قالوا تالله تفتا تذكر يوسف حتى تكون حرضا او تكون من الهالكين ٨٥
قَالُواْ
تَٱللَّهِ
تَفۡتَؤُاْ
تَذۡكُرُ
يُوسُفَ
حَتَّىٰ
تَكُونَ
حَرَضًا
أَوۡ
تَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡهَٰلِكِينَ
٨٥
- Ils dirent: “Par Allah! Tu ne cesseras pas d’évoquer Joseph, jusqu’à ce que tu t’épuises ou que tu sois parmi les morts.”
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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