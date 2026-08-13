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Yusuf 12:85 قالوا تالله تفتا تذكر يوسف حتى تكون حرضا او تكون من الهالكين ٨٥

12:85
قَالُواْ
تَٱللَّهِ
تَفۡتَؤُاْ
تَذۡكُرُ
يُوسُفَ
حَتَّىٰ
تَكُونَ
حَرَضًا
أَوۡ
تَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡهَٰلِكِينَ
٨٥
- Ils dirent: “Par Allah! Tu ne cesseras pas d’évoquer Joseph, jusqu’à ce que tu t’épuises ou que tu sois parmi les morts.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought false blood on Yusuf' shirt,

بَلْ سَوَّلَتْ لَكُمْ أَنفُسُكُمْ أَمْرًا فَصَبْرٌ جَمِيلٌ

(Nay, but your own selves have beguiled you into something. So patie

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought fals

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