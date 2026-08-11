Yusuf 12:48 ثم ياتي من بعد ذالك سبع شداد ياكلن ما قدمتم لهن الا قليلا مما تحصنون ٤٨
ثُمَّ
يَأۡتِي
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
سَبۡعٞ
شِدَادٞ
يَأۡكُلۡنَ
مَا
قَدَّمۡتُمۡ
لَهُنَّ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
مِّمَّا
تُحۡصِنُونَ
٤٨
Viendront ensuite sept années de disette qui consommeront tout ce que vous aurez amassé pour elles sauf le peu que vous aurez réservé [comme semence].
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
The Dream of the King of Egypt
The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of…
The Dream of the King of Egypt
The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r…