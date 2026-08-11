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Yusuf 12:47 قال تزرعون سبع سنين دابا فما حصدتم فذروه في سنبله الا قليلا مما تاكلون ٤٧

12:47
قَالَ
تَزۡرَعُونَ
سَبۡعَ
سِنِينَ
دَأَبٗا
فَمَا
حَصَدتُّمۡ
فَذَرُوهُ
فِي
سُنۢبُلِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
مِّمَّا
تَأۡكُلُونَ
٤٧
Alors [Joseph dit] : “Vous sèmerez pendant sept années consécutives. Tout ce que vous aurez moissonné, laissez-le en épi, sauf le peu que vous consommerez.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r

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