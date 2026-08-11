Yusuf 12:40 ما تعبدون من دونه الا اسماء سميتموها انتم واباوكم ما انزل الله بها من سلطان ان الحكم الا لله امر الا تعبدوا الا اياه ذالك الدين القيم ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يعلمون ٤٠
مَا
تَعۡبُدُونَ
مِن
دُونِهِۦٓ
إِلَّآ
أَسۡمَآءٗ
سَمَّيۡتُمُوهَآ
أَنتُمۡ
وَءَابَآؤُكُم
مَّآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِهَا
مِن
سُلۡطَٰنٍۚ
إِنِ
ٱلۡحُكۡمُ
إِلَّا
لِلَّهِ
أَمَرَ
أَلَّا
تَعۡبُدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِيَّاهُۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
ٱلدِّينُ
ٱلۡقَيِّمُ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٤٠
Vous n’adorez, en dehors de Lui, que des noms que vous avez inventés, vous et vos ancêtres, et à l’appui desquels Allah n’a fait descendre aucune preuve. Le pouvoir n’appartient qu’Allah. Il vous a commandé de n’adorer que Lui. Telle est la religion droite; mais la plupart des gens ne savent pas.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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