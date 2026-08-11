Yusuf 12:37 قال لا ياتيكما طعام ترزقانه الا نباتكما بتاويله قبل ان ياتيكما ذالكما مما علمني ربي اني تركت ملة قوم لا يومنون بالله وهم بالاخرة هم كافرون ٣٧
قَالَ
لَا
يَأۡتِيكُمَا
طَعَامٞ
تُرۡزَقَانِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
نَبَّأۡتُكُمَا
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦ
قَبۡلَ
أَن
يَأۡتِيَكُمَاۚ
ذَٰلِكُمَا
مِمَّا
عَلَّمَنِي
رَبِّيٓۚ
إِنِّي
تَرَكۡتُ
مِلَّةَ
قَوۡمٖ
لَّا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَهُم
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
هُمۡ
كَٰفِرُونَ
٣٧
"La nourriture qui vous est attribuée ne vous parviendra point, dit-il, que je ne vous aie avisés de son interprétation (de votre nourriture) avant qu’elle ne vous arrive. Cela fait partie de ce que mon Seigneur m’a enseigné. Certes, j’ai abandonné la religion d’un peuple qui ne croit pas en Allah et qui nie la vie future." 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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