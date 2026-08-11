Yusuf 12:23 وراودته التي هو في بيتها عن نفسه وغلقت الابواب وقالت هيت لك قال معاذ الله انه ربي احسن مثواي انه لا يفلح الظالمون ٢٣
وَرَٰوَدَتۡهُ
ٱلَّتِي
هُوَ
فِي
بَيۡتِهَا
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦ
وَغَلَّقَتِ
ٱلۡأَبۡوَٰبَ
وَقَالَتۡ
هَيۡتَ
لَكَۚ
قَالَ
مَعَاذَ
ٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
رَبِّيٓ
أَحۡسَنَ
مَثۡوَايَۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَا
يُفۡلِحُ
ٱلظَّٰلِمُونَ
٢٣
Or celle [Zulîkhah] qui l’avait reçu dans sa maison essaya de le séduire. Et elle ferma bien les portes et dit : "Viens [je suis prête pour toi] !”- Il dit : "Qu’Allah me protège ! C’est mon maître qui m’a accordé un bon asile. Vraiment les injustes ne réussissent pas !" 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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