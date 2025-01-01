Vous lisez un tafsir pour le groupe d'Ayahs 11:121 à 11:122

Allah, the Exalted, commands His Messenger to say to those who disbelieve in what he has come ...

اعْمَلُواْ عَلَى مَكَانَتِكُمْ

(Act according to your ability) This means upon your path and your way.

إِنَّا عَامِلُونَ

(We are acting (in our way). This means that we are upon our path and our way (Islam).

وَانْتَظِرُواْ إِنَّا مُنتَظِرُونَ

(And you wait ! We (too) are waiting.) This means,

فَسَوْفَ تَعْلَمُونَ مَن تَكُونُ لَهُ عَـقِبَةُ الدَّارِ إِنَّهُ لاَ يُفْلِحُ الظَّـلِمُونَ

(And you will come to know for which of us will be the (happy) end in the Hereafter. Certainly the wrongdoers will not be successful.)6:135 Verily, Allah fulfilled His promise to His Messenger , helped him and aided him. He made His Word uppermost (victorious), and the word of those who disbelieved lowly and disgraced. Allah is truly the Most Mighty, Most Wise.