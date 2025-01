Vous lisez un tafsir pour le groupe d'Ayahs 80:15 Ã 80:17

بِأَيْدِي سَفَرَ‌ةٍ كِرَ‌ا٠ٍ بَرَ‌رَ‌ةٍ (in the hands of those scribes who are honourable, righteous. [ 80:15-16] )

The word safarah, with fathah [=a+a ] on the first two letters, may be the plural of safir which means a 'scribe'. In this case, it would refer to the recording angels, or to the Prophets (علیہ٠السلا٠) and those of their aides who write down the revelation. Sayyidna Ibn ` Abbas ؓ and Mujahid (رح) hold this view.