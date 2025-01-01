After that, it was said: مَّن يُصْرَ‌فْ عَنْهُ يَوْمَئِذٍ فَقَدْ رَ‌حِمَهُ (Whoever is spared from it that day is, indeed, blessed with His mercy). It means that the punishment of the day of Resurrection (al-Mahshar) is extremely horrendous and harsh. Whoever finds this removed from him or her should know that it was great mercy from Allah. This has been further strengthened by saying:' وَذَٰلِكَ الْفَوْزُ الْمُبِينُ that is success, open and clear). The word, اَلفَوزُ : ` al-fawz' (success) means being admitted in Jannah (Paradise). This tells us that deliverance from punishment and admittance into the Paradise are inseparable from each other.