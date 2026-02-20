Se connecter
Al-Qalam
26
68:26
فلما راوها قالوا انا لضالون ٢٦
فَلَمَّا رَأَوْهَا قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا لَضَآلُّونَ ٢٦
فَلَمَّا
رَأَوۡهَا
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّا
لَضَآلُّونَ
٢٦
Puis, quand ils le virent [le jardin], ils dirent : "vraiment, nous avons perdus notre chemin,
Al-Qurtubi
قوله تعالى : فلما رأوها قالوا إنا لضالون أي لما رأوها محترقة لا شيء فيها قد صارت كالليل الأسود ينظرون إليها كالرماد ، أنكروها وشكوا فيها . وقال بعضهم لبعض : إنا لضالون أي ضللنا الطريق إلى جنتنا ; قاله قتادة . وقيل : أي إنا لضالون عن الصواب في غدونا على نية منع المساكين ; فلذلك عوقبنا .
