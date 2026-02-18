Se connecter
Al-Ma'idah
67
5:67
۞ يا ايها الرسول بلغ ما انزل اليك من ربك وان لم تفعل فما بلغت رسالته والله يعصمك من الناس ان الله لا يهدي القوم الكافرين ٦٧
۞ يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلرَّسُولُ بَلِّغْ مَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْكَ مِن رَّبِّكَ ۖ وَإِن لَّمْ تَفْعَلْ فَمَا بَلَّغْتَ رِسَالَتَهُۥ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ يَعْصِمُكَ مِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ ۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يَهْدِى ٱلْقَوْمَ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٦٧
۞ يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلرَّسُولُ
بَلِّغۡ
مَآ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَيۡكَ
مِن
رَّبِّكَۖ
وَإِن
لَّمۡ
تَفۡعَلۡ
فَمَا
بَلَّغۡتَ
رِسَالَتَهُۥۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَعۡصِمُكَ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِۗ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يَهۡدِي
ٱلۡقَوۡمَ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٦٧
Ô Messager ! Transmets ce qui t’a été descendu de la part de ton Seigneur. Et si tu ne le faisais pas, alors tu n’aurais pas communiqué Son message. Et Allah te protégera des gens. Certes, Allah ne guide pas les gens mécréants.
Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Nadia
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 5:67
When reading this ayah, it reminded me of how The Prophet (saw) made his final speech and asked his companions if he had delivered the message to them. It is an emotional thing to think about, and it also makes me reflect on how much I have communicated to my own non- Muslim friends and family about Islam.
As our Messenger (saw) said, 'All those who listen to me shall pass on my words to others and those to others again; and may the last ones u...
Voir plus
11
7
Razia Zahra
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Sourate 5 et Ayah 29:2-3, 67:2, 1:1
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
Almost every Surah except surah At Tawbah we are reminded of these attributes of Allah SWT. Allah Almighty has chosen to reveal many of His attributes to us, but these two we are reminded about the most.
In the Qur’an we are reminded we will be subject to tests and tribulations whilst we are alive upon upon this earth. These two attributes is something a Muslim should never eve...
Voir plus
11
0
Deen Unraveled
il y a 4 ans
·
Référencement
Sourate 5
Introduction to the Sections
1. General Rules of Discipline (Dietary rulings, business transactions, agreements and halal/haram)
2. Cleanliness for prayers (Guidance and blessing of wudu), Command to abide by justice.
3. Allah's covenant with the Children of Israel and them breaking the covenant of God.
4. Musa (as) and his interactions with Bani Israel.
5. Post Marital relationships and what it entails & Marriage with the Ahlul Kitaab.
6. ...
Voir plus
4
0
Deen Unraveled
il y a 4 ans
·
Référencement
Sourate 5
Some general themes of Al-Maidah:
1. Commandments and Instructions about the Religious, Cultural and Political Life of the Muslims:
A code of ceremonial rules concerning the journey for Hajj has been prescribed; the observance of strict respect for the emblems of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala has been enjoined; and any kind of obstruction or interference with the pilgrims to the Ka’abah has been prohibited.
* Definite rules and regulations have been...
Voir plus
1
0
Deen Unraveled
il y a 4 ans
·
Référencement
Sourate 5
Summary of Al-Maidah’s key topics:
1. All obligations whether they are divine or human should be fulfilled. When we make a promise/sign a treaty we must abide by it.
2. Allah gave some rules to be observed in order keep us clean and sober. Cleanliness of the body, living with justice, being upright in morals, avoiding sin, corruption and superstition, and doing the deeds of piety and righteousness.
3. Message to the People of the Book i.e. Chri...
Voir plus
1
0
Deen Unraveled
il y a 4 ans
·
Référencement
Sourate 5
5: Al-Maidah (The Table Spread)
* It is known by two titles: al-MCi'idah, meaning 'the table;' and al-(Uqiid, meaning 'the covenants.'
* This Surah was revealed in Madina and has 120 verses divided into 16 Sections.
Period/Occasion of Revelation
In Zil-Qaadah 6 A. H Prophet Muhammad with 1400 Muslims decided to go to Mecca for Pilgrimage. The Meccans did not allow them to enter the city. The companions of the prophet were extremely angry over...
Voir plus
1
0
Deen Unraveled
il y a 4 ans
·
Référencement
Sourate 5
Related Hadiths:
Narrated by Umar bin Khattab: Once a Jew said to me, 'O the chief of believers! There is a verse in your Holy Book Which is read by all of you, and had it been revealed to us, we would have taken that day (on which it was revealed as a day of celebration' Umar bin Al-Khattab asked, 'Which is that verse?' The Jew replied, 'This day I have perfected your religion For you, completed My favor upon you, And have chosen for you Islam ...
Voir plus
0
0
