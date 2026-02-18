Se connecter
Al-Ahqaf
35
46:35
فاصبر كما صبر اولو العزم من الرسل ولا تستعجل لهم كانهم يوم يرون ما يوعدون لم يلبثوا الا ساعة من نهار بلاغ فهل يهلك الا القوم الفاسقون ٣٥
فَٱصْبِرْ كَمَا صَبَرَ أُو۟لُوا۟ ٱلْعَزْمِ مِنَ ٱلرُّسُلِ وَلَا تَسْتَعْجِل لَّهُمْ ۚ كَأَنَّهُمْ يَوْمَ يَرَوْنَ مَا يُوعَدُونَ لَمْ يَلْبَثُوٓا۟ إِلَّا سَاعَةًۭ مِّن نَّهَارٍۭ ۚ بَلَـٰغٌۭ ۚ فَهَلْ يُهْلَكُ إِلَّا ٱلْقَوْمُ ٱلْفَـٰسِقُونَ ٣٥
فَٱصۡبِرۡ
كَمَا
صَبَرَ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡعَزۡمِ
مِنَ
ٱلرُّسُلِ
وَلَا
تَسۡتَعۡجِل
لَّهُمۡۚ
كَأَنَّهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
يَرَوۡنَ
مَا
يُوعَدُونَ
لَمۡ
يَلۡبَثُوٓاْ
إِلَّا
سَاعَةٗ
مِّن
نَّهَارِۭۚ
بَلَٰغٞۚ
فَهَلۡ
يُهۡلَكُ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡقَوۡمُ
ٱلۡفَٰسِقُونَ
٣٥
Endure (Mohammed) donc, comme ont enduré les messagers doués de fermeté ; et ne te montre pas trop pressé de les voir subir [leur châtiment]. Le jour où ils verront ce qui leurs est promis, il leur semblera qu’ils n’étaient restés [sur terre] qu’une heure d’un jour. Voilà une communication. Qui sera donc anéanti sinon les gens pervers ?
Rayaan Shafi
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 11:34, 46:35
Some of us may be experiencing a state of helplessness or even feeling hopeless and demoralized by the level of cruelty that is surrounding the Palestinians, even in this blessed month of Ramadan.
But, we should pause and reflect more deeply: when we feel that change is not happening, and our duas and advice are not making any difference to the world leaders, this should actually bring strength and firmness into our hearts even more. Why? Becau...
Voir plus
11
7
Salihu Abba
l’année dernière
·
Référencement
Ayah 20:115, 2:115, 55:27, 46:35
Indeed, the best among humanity and jinn are those of unwavering determination (Ulul Azm), whose resolve is firmly anchored in their journey toward Allah. Determination, in its essence, is about maintaining focus on the ultimate goal: attaining nearness to Allah. Life, in all its complexities, continuously presents opportunities for progress and self-improvement. Yet, while some seize these opportunities to draw closer to their Creator, others ar...
Voir plus
8
4
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 11:120, 46:35, 52:48, 41:13, 54:45
There are many secrets and wisdoms behind the Quran coming down in parts [taken from Manahil al-Irfan]:
Giving Strength to the Heart of the Prophet (Allah bless him and grant him peace)
Joy fills the heart of the Prophet (Allah bless him and give him peace) due to the often renewal of the revelation and the visiting of the angels from Allah. His heart finds ease in the divine providence that comes with each instance of the revelation’s descent.
...
Voir plus
6
0
القرآن تدبر وعمل
il y a 16 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 46:35
العزم المحمود في الدين: العزم على ما فيه تزكية النفس وصلاح الأمة، وقوامه الصبر على المكروه، وباعثه التقوى، وقوته شدة المراقبة بأن لا يتهاون المؤمن عن محاسبته نفسه؛ قال تعالى: ﴿وَإِن تَصۡبِرُواْ وَتَتَّقُواْ فَإِنَّ ذَٰلِكَ مِنۡ عَزۡمِ ٱلۡأُمُورِ﴾ [آل عمران:186]. ابن عاشور:26/67.
السؤال: ما مقومات العزم المحمود؟
(أولو العزم من الرسل) هم: نوح وإبراهيم وموسى وعيسى ومحمد -عليهم الصلاة والسلام-؛ وعلى هذا القول فالرسل الذين أُمِر رسول الله أن يصبر كما...
Voir plus
0
0
