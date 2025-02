عَجِّل لَّنَا قِطَّنَا (0 our Lord, give us our share [ of the punishment ] sooner, - 38:16 ). The word: قِطّ (qitt) used here is, in reality, the document through which someone has been promised with a reward. Later, this word came to be used also as a 'share' in an absolute sense. Here, this very sense is meant, that is, 'let us have whatever share is coming to us from the reward and punishment of the Hereafter right here in this world.'