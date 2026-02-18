Se connecter
Ach-Chu'ara'
92
26:92
وقيل لهم اين ما كنتم تعبدون ٩٢
وَقِيلَ لَهُمْ أَيْنَ مَا كُنتُمْ تَعْبُدُونَ ٩٢
وَقِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
أَيۡنَ
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡبُدُونَ
٩٢
et on leur dira: "Où sont ceux que vous adoriez,
Tafseer Jalalayn
﴿وَقِیلَ لَهُمۡ أَیۡنَ مَا كُنتُمۡ تَعۡبُدُونَ ٩٢﴾
