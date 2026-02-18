Se connecter
92
26:92
وقيل لهم اين ما كنتم تعبدون ٩٢
وَقِيلَ لَهُمْ أَيْنَ مَا كُنتُمْ تَعْبُدُونَ ٩٢
وَقِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
أَيۡنَ
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡبُدُونَ
٩٢
et on leur dira: "Où sont ceux que vous adoriez,
Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Maha Ezzeddine
il y a 7 ans
·
Référencement
Sourate 26 et Ayah 32:6
Publié dans
Muslim American Society
There are certain pairs of Allah's names that really stand out in certain surahs.
Every name of Allah has multilayered meanings, but when it is combined with another name, as is often in the Quran, it adds an entirely new dimension of that same name.
Al-Azeez (Almighty) is usually paired with Al-Hakeem (The wise), or sometimes Al-Aleem (The All knowing).
In a few places in the Quran Al-Azeez is paired with Al-Raheem. 13 to be exact.
9 of th...
Voir plus
18
2
