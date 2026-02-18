Se connecter
Maryam
10
19:10
قال رب اجعل لي اية قال ايتك الا تكلم الناس ثلاث ليال سويا ١٠
قَالَ رَبِّ ٱجْعَل لِّىٓ ءَايَةًۭ ۚ قَالَ ءَايَتُكَ أَلَّا تُكَلِّمَ ٱلنَّاسَ ثَلَـٰثَ لَيَالٍۢ سَوِيًّۭا ١٠
قَالَ
رَبِّ
ٱجۡعَل
لِّيٓ
ءَايَةٗۖ
قَالَ
ءَايَتُكَ
أَلَّا
تُكَلِّمَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
ثَلَٰثَ
لَيَالٖ
سَوِيّٗا
١٠
“Seigneur, dit [Zacharie], accorde-moi un signe !” “Ton signe, dit [Allah,] sera que tu ne pourras pas parler aux gens pendant trois nuits tout en étant bien portant.”
A Siddiqui
il y a 6 ans
·
Référencement
Sourate 19 et Ayah 19:10, 19:29-30
Isn't it so interesting that Zechariah (a), a healthy adult, couldn't speak for 3 days and then a few ayahs later, we read that Isa (a), a newborn baby, could speak clearly?
Has anyone reflected upon/compared these 2 events? I'd love to read your reflections and any lessons you can share. JAK.
18
13
A N
il y a 9 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 19:10
Zakariyah's request for a sign is so relateable. Sometimes, my heart also longs for a reassuring sign from Allah.
But this is why daily taddabur is so important. Allah has made the Quran itself ayaat (signs).
We only have to reflect, remember and use reason. Like Zakariyah, our hearts too can be put at ease with Allah's signs (ayaat).
10
0
منيب
il y a 4 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 19:10
تخيل نفسك استيقظت وذهبت للعمل كالعادة ، ولكن لا تتكلم.... نعم لا تتكلم ولا كلمة. وكلما كلمك شخص أجبته بالإشارة فقط
سيتفاجأ فريق العمل معك ... سيتفاجأ مديرك والتابعين لك... وستفاجأ القسم كله .... ثم الشركة ....
تخيل فعلت هذا لثلاثة أيام متتالية... والناس تعرفك وتعرف أنك رجلٌ سويٌ صحي مستقيم متدين.
خبر كهذا سينتشر كالنار في الهشيم والكل سيسأل ما السبب والكل سيترقب ماذا سيحصل عندما تتكلم.
قال 'رب اجعل لي آية' ..... هذه آية رائعة جداً في جذب الان...
Voir plus
7
0
Somaia Saie
il y a 6 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 19:10-11
However, Zacharaiah’s granted sign was that he won’t be able to talk for three nights, he didn’t use this as an excuse to take a break from giving Dawaa, yet he called his people using sign language!
'Fulfill your Dawaa duty even if you lost your main tool'tongue' find other way, no excuse'
13
3
Tareq Abed
il y a 7 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 19:8-11
Just like he can cause you to have a child while the means of having a child (youth, fertility, etc) are absent, he can prevent you from being able to talk while the means(a tongue) are present. Let that be a lesson that Allah is not dependent on the means though they are dependant on him.
1
0
Sajid
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Sourate 17, 19, 36
Bilal May Allah be pleased with him stopped giving the athan after the prophet peace be upon him passed away as it would remind him of the blessed prophet.
I never truly understood this concept untill I had to recite these surahs after my mother الله يرحمها passed away. Tbh I’ve been avoiding these surahs because of the emotional weight they have on me now.
I still love these Surah , but there is this memory attached to them now that I recite...
Voir plus
61
7
Tareq Abed
il y a 6 ans
·
Référencement
Sourate 19
In addition to being from amongst the greatest woman of mankind, their is another hidden wisdom as to why Maryam AS is the only woman mentioned by name in the Quran.
The Arabs of old, especially the elites amongst them (kings, noblemen, etc.) would never mention the names of their wives publicly because to them this was degrading to their honor as they held their wives too sacred to allow for their names to be on the tongues or ears of other men...
Voir plus
14
1
Munther El-Alami
il y a 6 ans
·
Référencement
Sourate 19 et Ayah 19:2-6
God (swt) frames the story of Zakaria's duaa by introducing it as a mercy from Him.
As Zakaria is making his duaa, we're listening to him and we already know that God is having mercy with him.
He's Merciful in listening to Zakaria, He's Merciful in answering him immediately, He's Merciful in allowing him to empty his heart of all concern before gifting him a son.
What other mercies is God showing His slave?
10
1
close