Hud
25
11:25
ولقد ارسلنا نوحا الى قومه اني لكم نذير مبين ٢٥
وَلَقَدْ أَرْسَلْنَا نُوحًا إِلَىٰ قَوْمِهِۦٓ إِنِّى لَكُمْ نَذِيرٌۭ مُّبِينٌ ٢٥
وَلَقَدۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
نُوحًا
إِلَىٰ
قَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنِّي
لَكُمۡ
نَذِيرٞ
مُّبِينٌ
٢٥
Nous avons déjà envoyé Noé à son peuple : "Je suis pour vous un avertisseur explicite
Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Syaari Ab Rahman
il y a 49 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 11:25-26, 7:46
JUZ 12
WHEN YOUR LIFE IS 'ALLAH-CENTRIC'
Standing alone
Facing the mighty armies of the greatest nations or
Facing all life’s challenges
You are never truly alone
Here are the timeless stories of The Prophets AS
And the elevated rank of As'habul A'raf
#Juz12
#Ramadhan
6
3
