Yusuf's Rank with the King of Egypt

Allah states that when he became aware of Yusuf's innocence and his innocense of what he was accused of, the king said,

ائْتُونِى بِهِ أَسْتَخْلِصْهُ لِنَفْسِى

(Bring him to me that I may attach him to my person.), `that I may make him among my close aids and associates,'

فَلَمَّا كَلَّمَهُ

(Then, when he spoke to him), when the king spoke to Yusuf and further recognized his virtues, great ability, brilliance, good conduct and perfect mannerism, he said to him,

إِنَّكَ الْيَوْمَ لَدَيْنَا مِكِينٌ أَمِينٌ

(Verily, this day, you are with us high in rank and fully trusted.) The king said to Yusuf, `You have assumed an exalted status with us and are indeed fully trusted.' Yusuf, peace be upon him said,

اجْعَلْنِى عَلَى خَزَآئِنِ الاٌّرْضِ إِنِّى حَفِيظٌ عَلِيمٌ

(Set me over the storehouses of the land; I will indeed guard them with full knowledge.) Yusuf praised himself, for this is allowed when one's abilities are unknown and there is a need to do so. He said that he is,

حَفِيظٌ

(Hafiz), an honest guard,

عَلِيمٌ

(`Alim), having knowledge and wisdom about the job he is to be entrusted with. Prophet Yusuf asked the king to appoint him as minister of finance for the land, responsible for the harvest storehouses, in which they would collect produce for the years of drought which he told them will come. He wanted to be the guard, so that he could dispense the harvest in the wisest, best and most beneficial way. The king accepted Yusuf's offer, for he was eager to draw Yusuf close to him and to honor him. So Allah said,