Yusuf 12:46 يوسف ايها الصديق افتنا في سبع بقرات سمان ياكلهن سبع عجاف وسبع سنبلات خضر واخر يابسات لعلي ارجع الى الناس لعلهم يعلمون ٤٦
يُوسُفُ
أَيُّهَا
ٱلصِّدِّيقُ
أَفۡتِنَا
فِي
سَبۡعِ
بَقَرَٰتٖ
سِمَانٖ
يَأۡكُلُهُنَّ
سَبۡعٌ
عِجَافٞ
وَسَبۡعِ
سُنۢبُلَٰتٍ
خُضۡرٖ
وَأُخَرَ
يَابِسَٰتٖ
لَّعَلِّيٓ
أَرۡجِعُ
إِلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٤٦
(چون نزد یوسف آمد، گفت:) «یوسف، ای (مرد) راستگو! در(بارۀ این خواب که:) هفت گاو چاق، هفت گاو لاغر آنها را میخورند، و هفت خوشۀ سبز و (هفت خوشۀ) دیگر خشک، برای ما نظر بده (و تعبیر کن) تا من به سوی مردم باز گردم، شاید آنان (از تعبیر این خواب) با خبر شوند».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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The Dream of the King of Egypt
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