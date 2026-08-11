Yusuf 12:45 وقال الذي نجا منهما وادكر بعد امة انا انبيكم بتاويله فارسلون ٤٥
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِي
نَجَا
مِنۡهُمَا
وَٱدَّكَرَ
بَعۡدَ
أُمَّةٍ
أَنَا۠
أُنَبِّئُكُم
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦ
فَأَرۡسِلُونِ
٤٥
و یکی از آن دو نفر که نجات یافته بود، بعد از مدتی (یوسف) را به یاد آورد، گفت: «من شما را از تأویل (= تعبیر) آن خبر میدهم، پس مرا (به سوی جوان زندانی) بفرستید».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
The Dream of the King of Egypt
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The Dream of the King of Egypt
The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r…