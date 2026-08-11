Yusuf 12:42 وقال للذي ظن انه ناج منهما اذكرني عند ربك فانساه الشيطان ذكر ربه فلبث في السجن بضع سنين ٤٢
وَقَالَ
لِلَّذِي
ظَنَّ
أَنَّهُۥ
نَاجٖ
مِّنۡهُمَا
ٱذۡكُرۡنِي
عِندَ
رَبِّكَ
فَأَنسَىٰهُ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
ذِكۡرَ
رَبِّهِۦ
فَلَبِثَ
فِي
ٱلسِّجۡنِ
بِضۡعَ
سِنِينَ
٤٢
و (یوسف) به آن کسی از دو نفر که دانست رهایی مییابد، گفت: «مرا نزد سرورت (= حاکم) یاد کن». ولی شیطان یاد کردن (او را نزد) سرورش از خاطر او برد، پس (یوسف) چند سال در زندان باقی ماند.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
Yusuf asks the King's Distiller to mention Him to the King
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(Mention me to your King.) asking him to mention his story to the…
Yusuf asks the King's Distiller to mention Him to the King
Yusuf knew that the distiller would be saved. So discretely, so that the other man's suspici…