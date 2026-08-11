وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Yusuf 12:42 وقال للذي ظن انه ناج منهما اذكرني عند ربك فانساه الشيطان ذكر ربه فلبث في السجن بضع سنين ٤٢

۴۲:۱۲
وَقَالَ
لِلَّذِي
ظَنَّ
أَنَّهُۥ
نَاجٖ
مِّنۡهُمَا
ٱذۡكُرۡنِي
عِندَ
رَبِّكَ
فَأَنسَىٰهُ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
ذِكۡرَ
رَبِّهِۦ
فَلَبِثَ
فِي
ٱلسِّجۡنِ
بِضۡعَ
سِنِينَ
٤٢
و (یوسف) به آن کسی از دو نفر که دانست رهایی می‌یابد، گفت: «مرا نزد سرورت (= حاکم) یاد کن». ولی شیطان یاد کردن (او را نزد) سرورش از خاطر او برد، پس (یوسف) چند سال در زندان باقی ماند.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf asks the King's Distiller to mention Him to the King

Yusuf knew that the distiller would be saved. So discretely, so that the other man's suspicion that he would be crucified would not intensify, he said,

اذْكُرْنِى عِندَ رَبِّكَ

(Mention me to your King.) asking him to mention his story to the

Yusuf asks the King's Distiller to mention Him to the King

Yusuf knew that the distiller would be saved. So discretely, so that the other man's suspici

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders