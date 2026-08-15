وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Taha 20:125 قال رب لم حشرتني اعمى وقد كنت بصيرا ١٢٥

صفحه ۳۲۰ · جزء ۱۶

قَالَ
رَبِّ
لِمَ
حَشَرۡتَنِيٓ
أَعۡمَىٰ
وَقَدۡ
كُنتُ
بَصِيرٗا
١٢٥
گوید: «پروردگارا! چرا مرا نابینا برانگیختی؟ و حال آنکه من (در دنیا) بینا بودم!».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.

بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ

(Som

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders