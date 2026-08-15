وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Taha 20:103 يتخافتون بينهم ان لبثتم الا عشرا ١٠٣

صفحه ۳۱۹ · جزء ۱۶

يَتَخَٰفَتُونَ
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
عَشۡرٗا
١٠٣
آن‌ها در میان خود آهسته سخن می‌گویند، (و به یکدیگر می‌گویند:) «(شما) فقط ده روز (در دنیا) درنگ کرده‌اید».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he replied,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(It is a horn that will be blown into.) It has been related in a Hadith about the Sur, on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he repli

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders