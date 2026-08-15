Taha 20:103 يتخافتون بينهم ان لبثتم الا عشرا ١٠٣
صفحه ۳۱۹ · جزء ۱۶
يَتَخَٰفَتُونَ
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
عَشۡرٗا
١٠٣
آنها در میان خود آهسته سخن میگویند، (و به یکدیگر میگویند:) «(شما) فقط ده روز (در دنیا) درنگ کردهاید».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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