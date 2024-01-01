Allah, the Exalted, informs that He is the All-Knower of the unseenof the heavens and the earth and that unto Him is the final return.

He explains that everyone who does a deed, He will give them their deed (reward for it) on the Day of Reckoning. Unto Him belongs the creation and the command. Then He, the Exalted, commands that He should be worshipped and relied upon, for verily, He is sufficient for whoever trusts and turns to Him. Concerning His statement,

وَمَا رَبُّكَ بِغَـفِلٍ عَمَّا تَعْمَلُونَ

(And your Lord is not unaware of what you do.) This means, `The lies (of the disbelievers) against you O Muhammad are not hidden from Him. He is the All-Knower of the conditions of His creatures and He will give them the perfect recompense for their deeds in this life and the Hereafter. He will aid you (Muhammad) and His party over the disbelievers in this life and in the Hereafter.' This is the end of the Tafsir of Surah Hud, and all praises and thanks are due to Allah.